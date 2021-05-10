McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 7,964 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,825,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $188.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $188.18.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.