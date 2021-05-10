McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $584,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

