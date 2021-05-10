McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

