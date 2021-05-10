McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.72 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.