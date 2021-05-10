McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB opened at $319.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

