McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $234.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

