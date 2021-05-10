Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 156,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,171.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

