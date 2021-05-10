Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

