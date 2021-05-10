MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $140.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

NYSE MTZ traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,411. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

