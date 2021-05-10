Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $803.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce sales of $803.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.82 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $693.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

MRVL opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

