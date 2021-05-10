Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $12.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $378.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.36 and its 200 day moving average is $306.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $378.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

