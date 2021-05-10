Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.12.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $378.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.02. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $378.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

