MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

MarketAxess stock opened at $437.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.95. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $432.95 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

