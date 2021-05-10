MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $437.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $432.95 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

