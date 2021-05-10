Markel Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Markel Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

