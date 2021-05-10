Markel Corp Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Markel Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

