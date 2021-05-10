Markel Corp Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Markel Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,399,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $68,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

