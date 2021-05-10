Markel Corp Has $112.38 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Markel Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $112,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

GS stock opened at $370.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average is $284.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

