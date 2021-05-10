Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $280,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of MPC opened at $60.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

