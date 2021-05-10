Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $60.32. 54,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,206. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

