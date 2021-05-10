Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,821 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

