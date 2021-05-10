MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $17.85 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $11.30 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.
MAP Protocol Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
