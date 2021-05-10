MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $17.85 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $11.30 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

