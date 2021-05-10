Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

