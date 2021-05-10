Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

MX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

