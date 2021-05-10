Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

