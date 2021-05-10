Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

