M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.