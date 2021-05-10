LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,252. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,366 shares of company stock valued at $351,685. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.