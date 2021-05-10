Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMO stock remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,578. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.