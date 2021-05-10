Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki Acquires 6,274 Shares

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LL opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 63.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.