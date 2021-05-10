LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.76% of Herman Miller worth $91,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $43.68 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

