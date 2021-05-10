LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $85,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGO opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

