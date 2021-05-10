LSV Asset Management Sells 76,200 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,227,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $58,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

