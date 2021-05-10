LSV Asset Management Purchases 61,900 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Deluxe worth $97,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

