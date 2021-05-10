LSV Asset Management Has $67.56 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $67,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

