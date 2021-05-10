Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $239.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

