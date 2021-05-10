Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $211.35. 31,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $209.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

