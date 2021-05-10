Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).
Lordstown Motors stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
