Logiq (LGIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $4.66 on Monday. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.