Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,557.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,063.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 28,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $390.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

