Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on L. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.86.

TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

