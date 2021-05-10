Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.