Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post sales of $88.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $362.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.50 million to $376.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $419.68 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,230,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

