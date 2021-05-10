Litecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.60 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Litecoin has a market cap of $26.53 billion and $12.60 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $397.48 or 0.00681643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

