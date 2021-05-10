Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $27.90

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $27.90 or 0.00049727 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $77.91 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $429.86 or 0.00766184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00241708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.66 or 0.01220354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.94 or 0.00736039 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.