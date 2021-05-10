Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.50

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 12011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
LINX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Linx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 2.33.
Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
