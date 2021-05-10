Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,019 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $69.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

