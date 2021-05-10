Lightstreams One Day Volume Hits $2,699.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 105.9% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $947,419.86 and approximately $2,699.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

