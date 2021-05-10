Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.94

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.94 and last traded at $162.47, with a volume of 760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

