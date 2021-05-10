Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.08. 11,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.